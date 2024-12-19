CBI files supplementary chargesheet against three accused in trading scam

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three accused persons in connection with an online trading scam in Assam, where thousands of gullible investors were duped by offering high returns on deposits.

It filed the chargesheet before the Special CBI Court here against the parents - Chabin Barman and Deepali Talukdar Barman - along with lawyer Mukesh Agarwal, of DB Stock Consultancy's owner Deepankar Barman, within 90 days of the arrest of the trio.

All three along with Deepankar Barman are currently in judicial custody.

Additional evidence against already chargesheeted accused Monalisha Das, Deepankar Barman's associate, has also been filed with the supplementary chargesheet, the CBI said in a release.

The CBI had filed an instant case on October 14 after taking over investigation of the case, originally registered with Paltan Bazaar police station against DB Stock Consultancy along with Deepankar Barman’s close associate Monalisha Das and seven-eight employees of the firm.

It was alleged that the accused persons took money from several clients by convincing them guaranteed returns and gave Rs 100 stamp paper in return as proof, but until the last three months, they found the payments to be irregular, with many not receiving the money.

The release said the complainant further alleged that he invested Rs 1 crore, and along with him thousands of people invested crores in the organisation, but the accused fled with the sum.

Investigation has revealed that DB Stock Consultancy has been accepting deposits from the public on the promise of higher fixed returns, it said.

The proprietorship and its key managerial persons have been taking deposits in the name of five unregulated schemes promising fixed higher returns, the CBI said.

Deposits of more than Rs 400 crore have been taken by the proprietorship of Deepankar Barman, it said.

Chabin Barman, along with his wife Deepali Talukdar Barman and son Deepankar Barman, conspired to promote the unregulated deposit scheme of DB Consultancy at a promotional programme in Guwahati, the release said.

Deepali Talukdar Barman, in association with her family, participated in promoting and running the unregulated deposit scheme, receiving the proceeds which she invested in real estate and other businesses for personal gains, it said.

Following Deepankar's instructions, Mukesh Agarwal fabricated fake invoices and adjusted the illicit funds as loans in the firm's books, the CBI said in the release.

Over 65 people have been arrested in connection with the scam so far, and 14 Special Investigation Teams set up to investigate the cases registered across districts under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, besides the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI DG RBT