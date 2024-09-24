CBI grills RG Kar hospital doctor in rape-murder case

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday again questioned a doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's forensic department in connection with their ongoing probe into the alleged rape and murder of a medic at the facility, an officer said.

Dr Apurba Biswas, who was earlier grilled by the central agency on Monday, was asked why the post-mortem examination of the medic was conducted after sunset flouting rules.

He was also questioned about the reasons behind the "haste" in collecting samples from the seminar hall from where the body of the medic was found on August 9, he said.

"His replies were documented. In case we need, we will call him again for questioning," the CBI officer said.

The central probe agency also grilled the former medical superintendent and vice principal (MSVP) of the hospital Dr Sanjay Vashisth in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the facility, he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the present MSVP of RG Kar Hospital Saptarshi Chatterjee also visited the CBI office to "submit a few documents" related to the financial irregularities linked to the medical establishment.

The CBI has been investigating the rape-murder case and the financial misconduct matter on separate orders of the Calcutta High Court. PTI SCH NN