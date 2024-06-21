CBI grills TMC MLA in recruitment scam, collects voice sample

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha for nearly four hours in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment in different state government departments, an official said.

Saha's voice sample was also collected by the sleuths of the central probe agency.

Besides the TMC's Tehatta legislator, two others were asked by the central agency to appear before its officers on Friday in connection with the alleged scam.

"We collected the legislator's voice sample besides asking him some questions in connection with irregularities in recruitment in different state government departments," he said.

During the investigation, Saha's personal secretary and another close associate were also found to be allegedly involved in the scam, he added.

The CBI last year conducted search operations at Saha's residence for around 15 hours in connection with their investigation. PTI SCH NN