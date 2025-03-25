CBI holds workshop on legal issues related to Interpol's colour-coded notices

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The CBI held a two-day workshop to discuss and enhance the understanding of legal issues related to colour-coded notices of Interpol among officers of law enforcement agencies, officials said on Tuesday.

The workshop, held in collaboration with the Notice and Diffusion Task Force of the Interpol, witnessed participation of officers from central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Police and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

Personnel from state and Union territories' police, representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union home ministry, besides judges and legal experts, also took part.

The workshop that concluded on Tuesday also discussed seeking "international assistance from foreign countries through the Interpol channel and how that channel can be made more effective. It was also discussed as to how the incoming references from foreign countries can be executed by the Indian agencies", according to a statement from the CBI.

The participants were told about the newly-launched Bharatpol, which would help in fast processing of colour-coded notices through the CBI -- which acts as the country's national central bureau solely responsible for all matters related to Interpol.

Interpol issues nine colour-coded notices to its 196 member countries on the request of a member country seeking help in an ongoing investigation.

Its Red Notice seeks to locate and arrest people wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

The Yellow Notice helps locate missing persons, often minors, or identify persons unable to identify themselves. The Blue Notice collects additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

The Black Notice is issued to seek information on unidentified bodies. The Green Notice is for providing warning about a person's criminal activities, where the person is considered to be a possible threat to public safety.

The Orange Notice warns of an event, a person, an object or a process representing a serious and imminent threat to public safety while the Purple Notice seeks or provides information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

Interpol's United Nations Security Council Special Notice is issued for entities and individuals who are targets of UN Security Council Sanctions Committees while the Silver Notice aims to track laundered assets. PTI ABS SZM SZM