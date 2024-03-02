CBI inquiry against Satyendar Jain is 'political vendetta': Somnath Bharti

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti on Saturday lashed out at the Centre and alleged the CBI inquiry against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is a "political vendetta." Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted sanction for a CBI probe against former minister Satyendar Jain in a complaint of extortion filed by money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharti said the "BJP is now taking help from Sukesh Chandrashekhar", who is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

"Chandrashekhar had filed a complaint against former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and it is shocking that the LG took note of that complaint and ordered a CBI probe into it," Bharti said.

"This is nothing but political vendetta by the BJP," he added.

Jain is accused of extorting Rs 10 crore from Chandrashekhar as "protection money".

A former director general of Tihar Jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said.

Bharti further said there are three areas (police, law and order, land) that come under the LG and that added the Delhiites have been "disappointed" by the BJP in those areas.

"Jain is someone who has set an example as a health minister. Police, law and order and land are three issues that don't come under the Delhi government and the LG only cheated people of Delhi in those aspects," he said. PTI ABU AS AS