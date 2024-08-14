CBI launches probe into doctor’s death; Mamata supports move, blames opposition for protests

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Mandated by the court, the CBI on Wednesday launched its investigation into the alleged rape-murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital, and although West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee endorsed the decision, she slammed the opposition for fueling protests that have rocked the state for six consecutive days.

The TMC supremo, drawing parallels with recent student unrest in Bangladesh that led to the ousting of the Awami League government, accused the CPI(M) and BJP of attempting to seize power through these protests.

A 25-member CBI team, led by an additional director and accompanied by medical and forensic experts, began investigating the case that has sparked widespread outrage and protests, and visited the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College where the trainee doctor's body was found on August 9.

After conducting his medical tests at the state-run SSKM Hospital, Kolkata Police handed over key suspect Sanjoy Roy to the CBI at the CGO Complex here.

Amid the public outrage, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration, triggering angry reaction from the TMC, its ally as part of opposition bloc INDIA at the national level.

Healthcare services in the state remain crippled for the sixth consecutive day due to the cease-work by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleague, with emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

"We will abide by the Calcutta High Court's order and extend all support to the CBI," Banerjee said while addressing a party event in Behala. "We have no problem with the CBI taking over the case, as we want it solved as soon as possible." The chief minister also issued a strong demand for swift justice, urging the CBI to solve the case by Sunday.

She noted that Kolkata Police had already completed "90 per cent of the investigation and insisted that those responsible be hanged".

However, she expressed frustration with the ongoing protests and criticised the CPI(M) and BJP for allegedly inciting unrest.

"A coordinated approach has been executed by the BJP and CPI(M), with support from the Centre, to defame Bengal and exploit the situation," Banerjee said.

"They are taking cues from student unrest in Bangladesh and are attempting to capture power similarly. But they won't succeed." In a separate event, Banerjee announced her plans to personally lead a protest march on Friday, demanding justice for the deceased doctor.

"I will take to the streets on Friday. We demand that the CBI ensures the case is solved by Sunday," she reiterated.

The CBI reported having filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi concerning the case and the CBI team will camp in Kolkata till the case is solved.

Banerjee appealed to the striking doctors to return to work, highlighting the severe impact on healthcare services across the state.

"I urge doctors who have not returned to duty to resume work. You have been protesting for several days, and I haven't interfered. But you must remember your duty to serve the people, as you have taken an oath." Claiming that three people, including a minor and a pregnant woman, have died, the Chief Minister implored, "If it pleases you, I will touch your feet and request that you return to your duties." The strike has led to long queues at outpatient department (OPD) counters in government hospitals, with even private hospitals have closed their outpatient departments to express solidarity with the agitating junior doctors at state-run hospitals.

Amid the public uproar over the incident, Rahul Gandhi said, "The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration." He added, "This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like a medical college, then how can the parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?" The TMC was quick to hit back at Gandhi for his remarks, with Banerjee saying, "I even ask the Congress, you have the government in various states, what have you people done there to ensure justice?" Calling the allegations "baseless", TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "Before making such remarks, he (Gandhi) should check and cross-check facts. He must not forget the dismal track record regarding women's safety during the Rajiv Gandhi regime and Congress governments at the Centre." In response to the incident, thousands of women from various backgrounds will gather across West Bengal on Wednesday night for the "Women, Reclaim the Night" protests, starting at 11:55 PM to coincide with Independence Day celebrations.

Senior TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray participated in a three-hour dharna in solidarity with the midnight protest, emphasising his role as a father, while fellow TMC leader Kunal Ghosh criticised those "under the garb of being Left-BJP activists" for using the incident to advance their political agendas.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that law and order in West Bengal have reached their lowest point under the TMC. PTI SCH PNT ABS ASK SMY AMR DC NN PNT MNB