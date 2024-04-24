CBI nabs Haryana Police inspector, 2 others in Rs 5 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) An inspector of Haryana Police and two others have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency had booked Inspector Balwant Singh, posted in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, on the basis of a complaint filed by a person, who claimed that Singh demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from him for not framing him in an under-investigation case, they said.

According to the officials, the complainant said the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 5 lakh after negotiations between him and Singh.

The CBI nabbed Inspector Singh and two middlemen -- Harpal Singh and Janendar Singh -- in a trap operation in Chandigarh, where the middlemen were receiving the bribe on the inspector's behest, the officials said.

"Subsequently, the inspector of Haryana Police was also caught during further trap proceedings. All the accused have been arrested and will be produced in a special CBI court in Chandigarh," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Later, the CBI conducted searches at the residence and offices of all the accused and recovered several incriminating documents, the spokesperson said. PTI ABS BHJ