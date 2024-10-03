CBI nabs man, understood to be TMC youth leader, in graft case against R G Kar College ex-principal

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The CBI arrested Ashish Pandey, understood to be a Trinamool Congress youth leader, on Thursday in connection with the corruption case against RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

Pandey, who is said to be close to Ghosh, was under the probe agency's scanner and was questioned by the CBI on September 30, they said.

Ghosh was arrested in the corruption case on September 2. Later the agency took his custody in the August 9 alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the medical college in Kolkata.

In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia, and Khama Louha.

The premises of all these entities named in the FIR were searched during the operation.

The agency has filed the FIR against Ghosh and the private entities under Indian Penal Code sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI ABS NSD NSD