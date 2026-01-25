CBI officer who supervised RG Kar rape-murder case gets police medal

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) V Chandrasekhar, the CBI joint director who supervised the probe in the rape and murder case of a doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, is among 31 officers of the central agency awarded police medals on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

A 2000-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, Chandrasekhar, has been awarded the coveted President's Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day, according to the list issued by the government on Sunday.

As joint director of the agency, the officer supervised the probe into the gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in the hospital, leading to the conviction of the main accused in the case within months of filing the chargesheet.

Superintendent of Police Amit Srivastava, Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Sharma, Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar Yati, Assistant Sub-Inspector Chaman Lal, and Head Constable Ramu Golla have also been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Twenty-five officers of the agency have been awarded the police medal for Meritorious Service. This includes 2007-batch IPS officer C Venkata Subba Reddy, posted as joint director in the agency and his batchmate Sadanand Shakarrao Date, who left the agency as DIG to join his cadre as inspector general.

Deputy Legal Advisor Manmohan Sharma; Additional SPs Baidyanath Samal and Kailash Sahu; Deputy SPs Rubi Choudhary, Manish Kumar Upadhyay, Anmol Sachan, Nishu Kushwaha, Arijit Sinha, Sharad Suresh Bhawar, Thahir Abbas P and Dharmendra Kumar are among those awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

Inspector Dharmender, Programmer Deepti Vashista, ASI Vinod Kumar, Officer Superintendent Narikote Nandini, Head Constables Netram Chourasiya, Puran Mal Gujjar, Bhola Roy, Babu Varghese and Vikram Singh, as well as Constables Sanjeev Kumar, Waikhom Rajesh Singh and Rupendra Kumar have also been awarded the PMMS.