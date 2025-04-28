CBI opposes in HC Chidambarams' plea to defer framing of charges in INX media case

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The CBI on Monday said a further probe cannot bar the trial court from hearing arguments and framing charges against Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram in the INX media case.

The CBI was opposing the plea of the Chidambarams to defer the proceedings before the trial court in the case.

Appearing before Justice Ravinder Dudeja, the central probe agency's counsel said, "Charges are not yet framed. Further investigation can carry on. How is this petition maintainable when they themselves say further investigation can go on?" "Law is against them. Law says, of course (argument on) charges can be heard, charges can be framed," he added.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, on behalf of the accused, argued till the time CBI's probe was pending, the trial court ought not hear arguments and frame charges in the interest of a fair trial.

He said certain material was withheld from the accused persons on the ground that probe was still underway and if other exculpatory evidence was recovered after framing of charges, the CBI's case would fall apart.

"We are eight years away from when they began investigation and there is no end in sight," said Luthra.

The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

CBI's counsel previously said in high court there was sufficient material to show "demand of bribe" and framing of charges should not be stopped on account of any pending investigation.

In the pleas before the high court, the Chidambarams also represented by advocate Akshat Gupta, contended that the CBI chargesheet was incomplete and the accused persons were yet to be given access to all the material collected by the agency as probe on certain aspects was going on.

Karti's plea said the necessity of further investigation being concluded before consideration of charge impacts his right to fair trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019. On October 16 that year, the ED arrested him in a related money laundering case.

Six days later, on October 22, 2019, the apex court granted bail to Chidambaram in the case lodged by the CBI. In the ED case, he got bail on December 4, 2019.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in February 2018 and he was granted bail in March 2018 in the INX Media corruption case.

The matter would be heard next in May. PTI ADS ADS AMK AMK