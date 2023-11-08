CBI probe ordered by Lokpal against Moitra: claims Dubey; LS ethics comm to adopt draft report on Thursday in 'cash-for-query' case

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against Mahua Moitra for alleged corruption, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed on Wednesday, a day before the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha, which is probing the 'cash-for-query' charges by him against the TMC MP, is to adopt a draft report in the case.

However, there was no official confirmation about the anti-corruption body ordering a CBI probe against Moitra.

"On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security," Dubey said in a post on X. His comment was in Hindi.

In an apparent reaction to Dubey's comment, Moitra said the CBI should first file an FIR to probe the alleged coal scam by the Adani Group.

Moitra posted on X, "For the media calling me- my answer: 1.CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam. 2. National security issue is how dodgy FPI-owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with the Home Minister office's clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes." "Lok Pal Abhi Zinda Hai," the TMC MP said on X later.

Last month, Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Lokpal against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Dubey had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

Following Dubey's complaint, the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha initiated the probe.

The 15-member committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from BSP, Shiv Sena, YSRCP, CPI(M) and JDU.

The committee is likely to take a grim view of the charges against Moitra, more so after she accused its chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar of asking filthy and personal questions to her in the last meeting before walking out in a rage along with opposition members.

Congress sources said its members N Uttam Kumar Reddy and V Vaithilingam will submit dissent notes. BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali is also set to submit his dissent note. PTI PK NAB PYK PYK