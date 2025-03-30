CBI probe sought into killing of gangster Anuj Kanaujia to find out whom he worked for

Jamshedpur, Mar 30 (PTI) Jharkhand's Janata Dal (United) legislator Saryu Roy on Sunday demanded an investigation by the CBI or SIT into the encounter killing of gangster and shooter Anuj Kanaujia to find out whom the criminal worked for.

Kanaujia, who was killed in an encounter in Jamshedpur on Saturday night by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Jharkhand Police, carried a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head.

The JD(U) MLA, a former Cabinet minister, said the police must find out those forces that kept Kanaujia hidden in the steel city for months.

Police should form an SIT or a central agency should investigate such aspects including the failure of the special branch as well as local police to get any hint about Kanaujia hiding in the city.

A gangster hiding in Jamshedpur for months indicates the possibility of support from criminal gangs, Roy said while expressing apprehension that Kanaujia would not have come here without any motive.

It has to be found out who had given shelter to him and why, he said.

Kanaujia, a key sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, was neutralised after an exchange of heavy gunfire between the police and the gangster, a police officer said in Lucknow. PTI BS NN