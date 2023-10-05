CBI questions police officers in connection with SI's death

Nagaon, Oct 5 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday questioned two senior Assam police officers in connection with the death of controversial woman sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha allegedly in a road accident in May this year, an official said.

The central investigative agency team which arrived here on Wednesday quizzed Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa and Runa Neog who were then serving as the SP and ASP respectively in Lakhimpur district. They were questioned separately and their statements were recorded at the Nagaon circuit house.

The CBI team also visited the accident site in the Kaliabor sub-division of the district on Wednesday and had recovered Rabha's missing mobile phone from the vehicle which met with the accident.

Both the CBI team and the state CID had earlier searched the vehicle several times but it was only on Wednesday that the mobile phone could be found.

The 30-year-old Rabha, 30, was killed early on May 15 when her car allegedly collided head-on with a container truck at Sarubhugia village under Jakhalabandha police station of Nagaon district.

Five days after her death, the Assam government had announced that it would ask the CBI to investigate four cases related to Rabha and subsequently, the central team took over the cases.

Of the four cases, three were lodged in Nagaon district, where she was posted and in one of them, lodged on May 5, she was the investigating officer, while two cases are related to her death.

The fourth case was lodged in Lakhimpur against Rabha for alleged criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery, attempt to cause death, wrongful confinement and extortion and it was registered a day before her death.

All police officers of Nagaon and Lakhimpur, including their SPs, were subsequently transferred.

An audio clip allegedly by a police personnel of Nagaon police station had gone viral after her death where he had claimed that Rabha was physically tortured before her death.

Rabha, who was in charge of the Morikolong police outpost in Nagaon, was known for her strict dealings but was in the news for her alleged involvement in financial irregularities.

In June 2022, she was arrested for alleged corruption in league with her then-fiance and was remanded to judicial custody by a court in Majuli district, leading to suspension from the service which was later revoked.

After her death, Rabha's family and friends alleged foul play and her mother had filed an FIR at Jakhalabandha police station, alleging that her daughter was murdered. PTI DG DG RG