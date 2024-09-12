CBI questions TMC MLA over Kolkata medic's rape-murder

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday started questioning TMC MLA Dr Sudipto Roy at his residence in Sithi in north Kolkata in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sleuths of the central probe agency were also conducting a search operation at a nursing home belonging to Roy, the MLA from Sreerampur, an officer said.

“He was present at the hospital soon after the news of the doctor's death spread. We are questioning him about what he knows about the case,” the CBI officer told PTI.

Roy is also the chairperson of the 'Rogi Kalyan Samity’ of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found with injury marks on August 9. A Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the next day.

The CBI took up the investigation of the case upon directions of the Calcutta High Court. PTI SCH RBT