CBI quizzes Jaihind Channel MD in disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 31 (PTI) The CBI has summoned the Managing Director of the Congress-run Jaihind TV channel in Bengaluru and recorded his statement in connection with the disproportionate assets case against senior party leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

When contacted, B S Shiju, MD of the Kerala-based news channel, on Wednesday said he appeared before the CBI officials on Tuesday as he was summoned by the probe agency.

The CBI issued a fresh notice to the channel on July 19 seeking details of the investments made in the channel by Shivakumar. The notice was issued days after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the Karnataka deputy chief minister, challenging the CBI's FIR against him in the disproportionate assets case.

Shiju said he was at the agency's office for about an hour and provided all the requested documents. There is nothing to hide, he said.

"Yes, D K Shivakumarji invested in our channel. There is no illegality involved. Everything was done within legal terms. All records of the deal are with us. I have submitted the demanded documents and given clarification to the officers' queries," Shiju, also a Congress leader in Kerala, told PTI.

He said the CBI sought clarification on the investment of Shivakumar's family members too.

"Neither D K Shivakumarji's wife nor children have any investment in the channel. I clarified this to the officials," Shiju said.

The CBI initially served the notice and asked Shiju to appear on January 11 with all details in this regard.

Subsequently, another notice was sent on July 19, 2024, asking Shiju to physically appear.

In its July 19 notice issued under Section 94 and 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the agency had asked the channel to furnish details of investments made by Shivakumar and his wife Usha Shivakumar, dividends paid to them, share transactions, financial transactions along with bank details through which they were made, statement of holdings, their ledger accounts, contract notes and transactions for all share transactions among other details.

Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 permits a court or police station in charge to demand the production of electronic devices that may hold digital evidence.

Section 179 mandates that the investigating officer (IO) must issue a notice as part of the investigation process.

The CBI had also asked it to present the details of investments made by Shivakumar's son and other family members in the channel.

The CBI registered a case against Shivakumar in 2020, alleging that between 2013 and 2018, he had amassed assets worth over Rs 74 crore, which are allegedly disproportionate to his income. He was a minister in the previous Congress government during this period.

The FIR was filed by the CBI on September 3, 2020. Shivakumar challenged the FIR in the high court in 2021.

The IT department had conducted a search and seizure operation in the offices and residence of Shivakumar in 2017, based on which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started its own probe against him.

Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against him. The sanction was granted by the state government on September 25, 2019, and the FIR was filed a year later.

Shivakumar had challenged the sanction granted by the state in a separate petition which was dismissed by the high court earlier. PTI TGB PYK PYK