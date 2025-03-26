CBI raids against conspiracy to trap youths in betting, says Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said the CBI raids in his state were against the conspiracy to lure youth into betting through a mobile application.

Sai was reacting to the searches conducted by the central agency at places linked to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, about a dozen officers and his close aides.

“As far as I know the raid pertains to the Mahadev Betting App scheme. The whole world knows that some people played with the future of our youth through Mahadev App,” Sai, who was here for an investors’ meet, told reporters.

He alleged that people were made addicted to betting.

“Some of the accused are outside India too. When people complained about it, the state government handed over the case to the CBI, which has carried out raids today.” The premier investigation agency on Wednesday raided the residence of Baghel in connection with the alleged Rs 6,000 crore Mahadev app scam, sources said.

The agency teams swooped down on Baghel's residences in Raipur and Bhilai, as well as the houses of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former CM, they said.