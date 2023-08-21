CBI recovers jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from lockers of sanitary inspector held for graft

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The CBI has recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from the lockers held in the name of Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan arrested recently in connection with the alleged bribery of Rs 1 lakh, officials said Monday.

Mohan had allegedly demanded a bribe for reinstating the complainant who was removed from the post of sanitary inspector (contract basis) as he was not able to attend office due to an accident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

"During the investigation of the trap case, a locker maintained with the SBI, Chandigarh in the name of the chief sanitary inspector, MC Chandigarh and his wife was operated on. During the said operation, gold jewellery including raw gold weighing approximately 3,100 grams was found in the said locker which is valued at around Rs 1.6 crore," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Mohan was arrested during a trap operation where he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS RHL