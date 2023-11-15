CBI registers 2 FIRs over attempts to grab land near Chandigarh of Delhi-based trust

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with attempts to grab Rs 100 crore worth of prime land in the upscale Zirakpur area near Chandigarh belonging to a Delhi-based trust, officials said on Wednesday.

In October, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had handed over to the CBI the probe into the case registered by the Zirakpur police last year.

Daryaganj-based Guru Nanak Vidya Bhandar Trust had approached the high court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It was alleged that by forging documents and creating a fake trust, the accused persons had attempted to forcibly take possession of the eight-acre land parcel on VIP Road.

The local police first gave a clean chit and then filed a challan before a local court.

The high court termed it a "complete somersault" and noted that the shifting stand of the investigating agency (local police) doesn't augur well in a matter heard by it.

Calling that the matter has attained "alarming turn", the high court said that "the abuse of process of law calls for a detailed investigation in the present case so that the trust of the litigants in the system doesn't get eroded" and handed over the probe to the CBI. PTI ABS SMN SMN