CBI registers 5 FIRs related to alleged corruption in MES; GEs, AGEs booked

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The CBI has registered five cases against two Garrison Engineers and two Assistant Garrison Engineers of the Military Engineering Services, Jabalpur besides several other officers and private entities for causing Rs 16.24 crore loss to the government in 59 contracts between 2020-23, officials said on Friday.

The CBI has booked GE Dheeraj Kumar and former GE BM Verma besides AGE KN Vishwakarma and former AGE Rajeev Bharti, named in all the five FIRs, besides several other private entities and officers in the cases, they said.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 12 locations in Jabalpur, Jodhpur, Prayagraj and Shillong at the premises of the accused and firms which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, they said.

"It was alleged that the Garrison Engineer (East), MES, Jabalpur, had awarded around 59 contracts during the financial year 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 for various civil, electrical and mechanical and other work in various defence offices/residential complexes to private firms," the CBI spokesperson said.

He said the accused allegedly accepted abnormally low rates quoted by the contractors which were not workable.

"It was further alleged that these private firms received payments to the tune of Rs 16.24 crore (approximately) in collusion with the public servants, without actually carrying out any work on the spot," the agency said.

"It was also alleged that the said public servants made false entries in the measurement Books and supervisory officers had passed the bills of these contractors, without making necessary checks," it said. PTI ABS RHL