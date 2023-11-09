CBI registers cases against railway officials, others for bribery

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases against ten persons including Central Railway officials for alleged bribery in the handling of parcels at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) here.

Advertisment

Some of the accused served as chief parcel supervisors, chief yard master and deputy station manager (yard) during the relevant period, the central agency said in a release on Thursday.

No arrest has been made, it said.

In the first case, it is alleged that officials of the parcel department were regularly taking bribes from private loaders, in cash or even through the UPI system, it said.

In the other case, it is alleged that the accused, posted in the yard department, were taking bribes from private agents for facilitating the placement of VPU wagons (a type of parcel van) at the LTT.

Searches were conducted at eight locations in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Nashik and further probe was on, the CBI said. PTI ZA KRK