CBI registers FIR against former office-bearers of Indian Body Builders Federation

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against former office-bearers of Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF) T V Pauly and Hiral Seth for allegedly misrepresenting the federation as a national sports body and organising unauthorised national championship in 2022-23, officials said Friday.

Pauly, former interim vice president of the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF), and Seth, former general secretary of the federation, are allegedly accused of organising unauthorised national championship.

They allegedly issued fake and false certificates, which were used for securing jobs, and thereby cheated sportspersons, its sponsors and the public at large by misrepresenting IBBF as a national sports federation in 2022-23, the CBI FIR said. PTI ABS ABS KSS KSS