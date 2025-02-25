CBI registers FIR against Godrej Estate Developers, Berkeley Realtech

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against Berkeley Realtech Ltd and Godrej Estate Developers for alleged cheating and corruption in developing their projects in Chandigarh in alleged violation of wildlife laws, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI acted on the conclusions arrived in a preliminary enquiry registered in 2023 on a complaint from an under secretary at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The CBI has alleged that Berkeley Square, developed by Berkeley Realtech Ltd (now known as RSA Motors Pvt Ltd), and Godrej Eternia, developed by Godrej Estate Developers in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area, had allegedly violated environmental laws. The projects allegedly fall within the 10 km radius eco sensitive zones of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and the City Bird Sanctuary, the PE findings attached with the FIR said.

No immediate reactions were available from the companies. PTI ABS AS AS