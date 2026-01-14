CBI registers FIR into digital fraud committed on elderly woman from Delhi's Munirka

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR after a 76-year-old woman from Munirka here was allegedly scammed in a case of digital fraud and lost her life savings to cyber criminals last year, officials said Wednesday.

The central probe agency took over the FIR, which was earlier registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell, and re-registered it as its own case on the directions of the Supreme Court issued in December 2025.

The applicant, a widowed pensioner, is also a victim of digital arrest, and her entire savings were siphoned from the bank account through a digital arrest scam, the Supreme Court had noted while handing over the FIR to the CBI.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was a victim of online financial fraud of Rs 1.64 crore.

"This financial fraud had occurred within the Delhi jurisdiction. Someone has deceived me and cheated me, pretending to be someone else and made me deliver my property(money) of Rs 1.64 crore. They also used fake documents or electronic records and pretended they were real," she said.