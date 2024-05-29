CBI registers FIR into into mysterious death of Manipuri woman in Delhi 11 years ago

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Acting on the orders of the Supreme Court, the CBI has taken over the probe into the mysterious death of a Manipuri woman at her residence here years ago, officials said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman was staying at a rented accommodation in Chirag Delhi where her body with face disfigured and nose broken was found on May 29, 2013, they said, adding blood was found spattered on the floor and a blood-soaked bedsheet was recovered.

The CBI took over the case on the orders of the Supreme Court and re-registered the Delhi Police FIR as its case against unidentified persons.

The Delhi Police had started the investigation, taking it as a case of suicide, but later added sections related to murder in the case, the officials said.

An autopsy was done by a senior resident of AIIMS, who underlined that serious wounds found on the body were post-mortem in nature but could not determine the cause of death.

A second autopsy was done by a panel of doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital but still the cause of death could not be ascertained.

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea of the victim's cousins seeking a CBI probe as the involvement of two suspects who were landlords could not be proved in a lie-detector test. Also, the semen found on the undergarment of the victim was not that of suspects, the alleged boyfriend remained absconding, and cause of death could not be ascertained.

The cousins of the deceased approached the Supreme Court, which on March 22 directed a probe by the CBI.

"Apparently, there seems to be no reason for a young girl of 25-years of age to commit suicide. Prima facie it does not seem to be a case of suicide. The crime scene shows that blood was spattered on the floor and the bed sheet was completely drenched in blood. It appears to be a homicidal death and therefore the culprits must be apprehended," a bench of justices JK Maheshwari and Sudhanshu Dhulia held while setting aside the Delhi High Court order.