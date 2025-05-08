CBI searches 11 locations in Guj, Raj in alleged corruption case against IRS officer

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at 11 locations in Gujarat and Rajasthan in connection with an alleged corruption case against 2005-batch IRS officer Santosh Karnani, officials said.

The agency conducted the searches on 11 premises linked to Karnani, who is already facing probe for allegedly seeking bribe from a builder, his associates and family members in Gandhinagar, Ahemdabad and Jaipur, they said.

The CBI booked Karnani, who was earlier posted as additional commissioner of income tax in Ahmedabad, and his wife under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the officials said.

"It has been alleged that the said accused intentionally enriched himself illicitly and has been found in possession of pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income," the CBI said in a statement.

The agency alleged that the accused's wife, Arti Karnani, abetted the acquisition of disproportionate assets to the tune of more than Rs 1.31 crore, which was 156.24 per cent above the known and legal sources of his income.

"It was further alleged that the accused invested huge amount of ill-gotten funds in acquiring properties in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mumbai," the statement said. PTI ABS ARI