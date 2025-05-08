CBI searches 11 locations in Guj, Raj in alleged corruption case against IRS officer Santosh Karnani

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at 11 locations in Gujarat and Rajasthan in connection with an alleged corruption case against 2005-batch IRS officer Santosh Karnani, officials said.

The agency conducted the searches on 11 premises linked to Karnani, his associates and family members in Gandhinagar, Ahemdabad and Jaipur, they said.

The CBI booked Karnani and his wife under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the officials said. PTI ABS ARI