CBI searches: Baghel says action comes ahead his Delhi visit

Raipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the CBI conducted searches at his residence ahead of his scheduled visit to New Delhi for a Congress meeting.

Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday swooped down at the residences of Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai as well as the residential premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former CM, officials said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the matter in which the searches are taking place.

Sources, however, said it is linked to Mahadev online betting app 'scam'.

Reacting to the action, Baghel's office in a post on X said, "Now CBI has arrived. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the "Drafting Committee" constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9." "Before that, CBI has reached Raipur and Bhilai residences," it added.

The raids also covered the premises of some other leaders of the Congress and police officials in Raipur and Durg districts, as per the sources.

State Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla slammed the BJP over the action and claimed the ruling party was scared of Baghel.

“Ever since Baghel has become the party in-charge of Punjab, the BJP is scared. First, the Enforcement Directorate was sent to his residence and now, the CBI has been sent. This shows the BJP's fear. When the BJP fails to fight politically, it uses central agencies against its opponents," he alleged.

"Neither Bhupesh Baghel nor the Congress party is scared,” Shukla said.

The people of the country and the state are well aware of these "oppressive" policies of the BJP, he said.

Earlier also, the CBI had lodged a case against Baghel in connection with an alleged seven-year-old (sleaze) CD matter, but the court recently discharged him of all charges, Shukla added.

The state government last year handed over to the CBI 70 cases related to the alleged Mahadev scam lodged with different police stations and one case registered with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the state.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at Baghel's residence in a connection with an alleged liquor scam case. PTI TKP GK