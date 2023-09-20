CBI searches IIAS campus in Shimla in tennis court corruption case

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study and Central Public Works Department office in Shimla in connection with the construction of a tennis court at IIAS, officials said.

An eight-member team arrived on the IIAS campus in private vehicles at 10 am and examined documents related to the tennis court and also visited the court.

Later, the team visited the CPWD office at Kennedy Chowk and scrutinised the documents there. The raid went on till 4.30 pm.

It was a preliminary inquiry and no FIR has been registered yet, officials told PTI.

There have been allegations of irregularities in the construction of the IIAS tennis court, which was inaugurated on August 1, 2021.

Constructed in the early 1880s, the main building of IIAS was the residence of Viceroy Lord Dufferin from 1884 to 1888 and later several British bureaucrats.

After Independence, the lodge was renamed 'Rashtrapati Nivas' because the President of India used to come and stay in it during summers. In 1964, it was converted into IIAS. PTI BPL VN VN