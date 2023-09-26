CBI searches multiple locations in Kolkata in teacher recruitment irregularities

Kolkata, Sept 26 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata and its neighbourhood in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers, a senior official said.

The investigators searched six locations across Kolkata, Salt Lake and Howrah, he said.

The searches were conducted in properties linked to some private companies as part of the investigation, he said.

"During the searches, incriminating documents and articles were recovered," he added.

The central agency is investigating the alleged irregularities in the appointments of assistant teachers in government primary schools, the officer said. PTI SCH SOM