CBI searches politically motivated: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the CBI raids at his premises were a politically motivated move aimed at generating content for PM Narendra Modi’s speech who will visit the state on March 30.

Baghel claimed he didn't receive any notice about raids at his Raipur-based official residence and that he was not responsible for "whatever the CBI had planted there".

The agency teams swooped down at Baghel's residences in Raipur and Bhilai in connection with the alleged Rs 6,000 crore Mahadev app scam. Houses of senior police officials and close associates of the former CM were also searched, officials said.

Baghel claimed the CBI took away papers of his assets and his mobile phones from his Bhilai residence.

The searches covered the premises of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav in Bhilai town of Durg district, Vinod Verma, former political advisor to Baghel (when he was CM), IPS officers Anand Chhabra, Abhishek Pallava, Arif Shaikh and Prashant Agrawal, state police service official Sanjay Dhruv, among others, sources said.

Talking to reporters after the CBI concluded the action at his residence in Bhilai, Baghel said, "The raids were politically motivated. The action was carried out just to generate contents of the PM's speech during his upcoming visit to the state on March 30. There was no other reason." Baghel further claimed the CBI had a search warrant for his residence in Bhilai but the agency didn't tell him about raids at his official residence in Raipur.

"I didn't receive any notice about raids in Raipur's official residence. I learnt about the raids after I came out of the house now. Whatever they had planted there, I will not be responsible for it because neither I, not my family members were there. This is their (CBI's) conspiracy", he said.

Baghel said the previous Congress government had taken stern action against Mahadev betting app.

"During (previous) Congress government in the state, around 74 FIRs were lodged in connection with Mahadev betting app and more than 200 people were arrested and over 2000 bank accounts related to it were freezed.

"We took action against the app but they (government agencies) claim we protected the app and took money. How will the one who takes action accept the protection money? Protection money is taken where there is a double engine (government) and betting is still functional," he claimed.

Baghel claimed the then Congress government had requested the Centre to issue a lookout circular against Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, promoters of the app, and arrest them from foreign destinations.

"But (religious guru) Pradeep Mishra who praises BJP visited Dubai by becoming a guest of Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

"If CBI officials have courage, they should ask Pardeep Mishra whose programme is currently underway in the home district of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Jashpur about his relations with Saurabh Chandrakar and Pradeep Mishra," Baghel said.

He claimed the promoters of the Mahadev app had featured in pictures with BJP leaders but they are not being interrogated, whereas the action is being taken against us (Congress leaders).

Baghel said he was scheduled to attend a meeting of the drafting committee in Delhi for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad next month but could not go.

"The CBI entered my house at around 7.30 am and left at 9.15 pm despite the search ending at around 4.15 pm. Fifteen days back, the ED had raided my house. What they (CBI) will get by raiding?" he asked.

Baghel said the ED had taken photocopies of documents related to his properties and the CBI took away the original papers.

"I told the CBI to leave photocopies because IT and EOW will follow them. Otherwise what they will recover in the name of action?" he said sarcastically.

He said while the ED raid was linked to an alleged liquor scam, the CBI's action was linked to the Mahadev app but both agencies investigated his assets.

"The previous Raman Singh-head BJP government had got my assets probed. The state's EOW did the same. I invite all agencies to come together and do an investigation at once. The actions are aimed at defaming and harassing me," he said.

According to Baghel, they (BJP) are frustrated after he became party in-charge of Punjab and the court recently discharged him in connection with an alleged seven-year-old (sleaze) CD matter.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said the Congress should not link the CBI's searches on the premises of its leader Bhupesh Baghel and others to politics and cooperate in the investigation.

Several leaders of Congress rallied behind Baghel, terming the action by Central agencies as harassment tactics.

State Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed the BJP sent the CBI after Baghel and Yadav following "failed raids and failed conspiracies".

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo also condemned the action and claimed the central agencies have been trying to harass Baghel.

State Congress communications wing head Sushil Anand Shukla claimed the BJP was scared of Baghel ever since he became the party in-charge of Punjab.

The state government last year handed over to the CBI 70 cases related to the alleged Mahadev scam lodged with different police stations and one case registered with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the state. PTI COR TKP GK NSK