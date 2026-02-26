CBI secures return of fugitive from UAE

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A wanted criminal facing Interpol Red Notice was extradited from the UAE on Thursday in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said.

"Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula is wanted by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a number of cases registered against him on the allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation," the CBI said in a statement here.

Escorted by a team of Dubai Police, Yeddula arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad from Dubai on Thursday where he was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police.

The CBI had got a Red Notice issued against him on the request of the Andhra Pradesh Police on September 5, 2022. He was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India. PTI ABS ABS KVK KVK