CBI seeks record of Vimal Negi death case from Shimla Police

Shimla, May 26 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought the records linked to the death of HPPCL engineer Vimal Negi from Shimla police for further investigation after the Himachal Pradesh High Court transferred the case to the CBI, officials said on Monday.

Negi's wife has also written to the chief minister seeking compliance of the order to transfer the case to the central agency.

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chief engineer Vimal Negi had gone missing on March 10 and his body was found on March 18 in Bilapsur district. His wife Kiran Negi alleged that his seniors had harassed him and demanded a CBI probe.

A letter for handing over the case was sent to SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, who was the head of the SIT probe into Negi's death, by the local unit of CBI.

The CBI also wrote a letter to the Director General of Police requesting to issue necessary directions to the SP to handover all records to the CBI.

SP Shimla said that the record would be handed over shortly.

Noting Director General of Police Atul Verma raised "grave concerns" about the "mode and manner" of the investigation in his status report, the Himachal Pradesh High Court had on Friday ordered that the case be handed over to the CBI.

Negi's family protested by placing his body outside the HPPCL office in Shimla. Later, a case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under BNS against HPPCL Director (Electrical) Deshraj and Managing Director Harikesh Meena was registered.

Meanwhile, Kiran Negi, wife of Vimal Negi, sent a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, requesting urgent compliance of the high court order to transfer the case to CBI.

In the letter dated May 23, Kiran Negi said, "It has come to my knowledge that despite clear directive, the state government has not yet taken necessary steps to transfer the case to the CBI.".

"Such delay is not only against the law but also constitutes a serious act of contempt of court, undermining the authority of the judiciary and hindering the course of justice. This is particularly concerning given the public interest and allegations of possible cover ups highlighted in the court proceedings", the letter said that was widely circulated on Monday.

The CM, while addressing the media persons on Monday, said he would have handed over the case to CBI if the family had approached him for it.