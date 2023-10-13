CBI seizes currencies worth Rs 34 lakh from premises of arrested port health officer

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a port health officer posted in Paradip in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 54,000 and seized currencies worth Rs 34 lakh, including USD 20,558, from his premises, officials said on Friday.

The officer, Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi, allegedly received the bribe for issuance of Port Health Medical Clearance to the crew members working in the complainant's company.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Paradip, Cuttack and Balasore (Odisha) which resulted in the recovery of cash of Rs 17 lakh (approximately) and USD 20,558 and incriminating documents including documents pertaining to five properties at various places in Odisha and Hyderabad," the CBI spokesperson said. PTI ABS SMN