CBI seizes Rs 1.5 crore cash from PWD engineer arrested in bribe case

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The CBI has seized Rs 1.60 crore from a PWD executive engineer here who was arrested while taking Rs 30,000 bribe, officials said Tuesday.

Kalu Ram Meena, posted as executive engineer, Judiciary Civil Division-2, PWD, Rouse Avenue District Court Complex, allegedly demanded three per cent of the bills, to be cleared by him, as bribe from a contractor, they said.

Meena was arrested on Monday during a trap operation when he was taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the contractor who is the complainant in the case, the officials said.

"Searches were conducted at Delhi and Jaipur which led to recovery of Rs 1.60 crore cash as well as property documents and bank account having sufficient balance," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. PTI ABS KVK KVK