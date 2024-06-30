CBI slaps case against 3 customs officials posted at Hyderabad airport on graft charges

Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) The CBI has registered a case against two superintendents and one inspector of Customs posted earlier at Rajiv Gandhi international airport here over allegations of conspiracy and corruption.

A press release from the central investigating agency on Sunday said in March this year the CISF intercepted two persons belonging to different companies while exchanging foreign currency equivalent to nearly Rs 3 lakh.

It was further alleged that the foreign currency was given to a private person by the three accused officials which they had obtained from international passengers as "undue advantage" in lieu of imposing less custom duty or sometimes less duty, the release said.

It was also alleged that three officials were adopting this modus operandi on a regular basis.

The case was registered on June 28.

The CBI conducted searches at four places ( three in Hyderabad, one in Delhi) which led to the incriminating documents, it said adding investigation is on. PTI GDK ROH