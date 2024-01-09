CBI submits report in Calcutta HC on probe into school job irregularities

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday filed a report before the Calcutta High Court on its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in West Bengal.

The School Service Commission (SSC) also submitted an affidavit before the court stating its position on the withdrawal of appointments of several candidates over alleged illegal recruitments.

The CBI, which is investigating the allegations of irregularities in recruitment by the SSC on an order of the high court, submitted its report before a division bench presided over by Justice Debangsu Basak.

The division bench, formed by the chief justice of the high court on a direction of the Supreme Court, is hearing petitions and appeals relating to the selection of candidates as teachers of classes 9-12, and group-C and group-D staff for the year 2016.

The bench, also comprising Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, directed that the matter would be taken up for hearing on January 15. PTI AMR SOM