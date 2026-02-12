New Delhi (PTI): The CBI has registered a case in the mysterious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, taking over the investigation into the matter from the local police, officials said on Thursday.

The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She had slipped into a coma and died five days later at a private hospital.

The death triggered a massive political slugfest, prompting the government to handover the case to the CBI on January 31.

The girl's family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted and accused the authorities of attempting a cover-up. The police had arrested an employee of the hostel.