CBI takes over Chhattisgarh PSC recruitment 'scam' probe, books former chairman, ex-secretary

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The CBI has taken over probe in the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission scam in which family members and relatives of the then chairman, officials and politicians were appointed in district collectorate and as Deputy SPs during 2020-22, officials said Monday.

The agency has registered an FIR against then CGPSC chairperson Taman Singh Sonwani, Secretary J K Dhruv and others for alleged nepotism and pushing their ineligible sons, daughter, relatives and acquaintances in the merit list to ensure their recruitment on plum posts of district collectors, Deputy SPs and other such posts, they said.

The CBI Monday conducted searches at the residential premises of Taman Singh Sonawani, Secretary Dhruv (both booked in the FIR) and others at Raipur and Bhilai.

The CBI has alleged that Sonawani's son Nitesh was allegedly selected as Deputy Collector, his elder brother's son Sahil as Deputy SP and his sister's daughter Sunita Joshi as Labour Officer, wife of his son Nisha Kosale as Deputy Collector and his brother's daughter-in-law Deepa Adil as District Excise Officer.

"It has been further alleged that then Secretary (Dhruv) of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh, got selected his son (Sumit) to the post of Deputy Collector," a CBI Spokesperson said.

The agency has alleged that sons, daughters, relatives of then senior officers of the the Chhattisgarh government as well as politicians were selected in the merit list of total 171 candidates selected in the examination, they said. PTI ABS ABS TIR TIR