CBI takes over Kerala custodial death case

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The CBI has taken over the investigation into the death of a person allegedly due to police torture at Tanur police station in Kerala, officials said.

Tamir Jifri, one of the five accused arrested by the Kerala Police on August 1 on the suspicion of possessing synthetic drugs, had died in police custody.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against him.

The father of one of the accused Mansoor had approached the Kerala High Court seeking an inquiry against police and jail officials.

He had alleged that the four accused in jail were being "tortured by the jail authorities" demanding that they sign a statement that says they were in possession of the seized psychotropic substances.

The Kerala Government had referred the matter to the CBI, which has now started the investigation.