CBI takes over probe in former corporator's murder in Mumbai

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The CBI has registered a case in the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on the order of the Bombay High Court to take over the investigation from Mumbai Police, officials said Monday.

Earlier this month, the High Court had handed over the probe into the murder that occurred during a live stream on the social media site, underlining certain lapses and loose ends in the police probe.

The former corporator was shot dead by local businessman Mauris Noronha at the former's Borivali office during a Facebook Live session on February 8. The businessman had shot himself dead after the crime.

It was a cold-blooded murder captured live, an incident which shook the conscience of one and all, the HC had said.

The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Mumbai Police in which Noronha was listed as the only suspect in the case, the sources said.

According to police, Noronha was upset with Ghosalkar over various issues. The accused allegedly believed Ghosalkar had a hand in getting a rape case registered against him and also in scuttling his political career.

Noronha's bodyguard Amarendra Singh, whose pistol was allegedly used in the shooting, was arrested in the case. He is currently out on bail.

"In the present case, what surfaces is that the mystery surrounding the death of deceased Abhishek continues," the bench said.

Handing over the case to the CBI, the High Court said that the maze of suspicious circumstances has not been pierced and solved.

Most importantly, some vital aspects which ought to have been investigated have not been investigated. If all angles of a case are not examined as in the present case, it would lead to a travesty of justice, the HC observed.

Even innocent lapses in the investigation cannot be allowed as it would ultimately result in denial of a fair and impartial probe, leading to miscarriage of justice, the court had said, adding this cannot be permitted.

"We feel that some angles have not been investigated or looked into and, hence, deeper investigation needs to be done. We have gone through the investigation carried out and find that there are some loose ends/areas which have not been examined by the police," the HC had said.