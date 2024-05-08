CBI takes over probe in INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee murder case

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The CBI has taken over the investigation into the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker by unidentified gunmen in February in Bahadurgarh near Delhi, officials said.

During the attack, three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security had also sustained injuries when the assailants opened fire on the former MLA's SUV.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered the case on the recommendation of the Haryana government, the officials said, adding that it was routed to the agency by the Centre through a notification on April 26.

The central probe agency has named seven accused, including former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, in its case, the officials said.

The other six accused are Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal, they said.

They added that an FIR filed under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, murder, among others has been filed against the accused in the case.

The 67-year-old MLA from Bahadurgarh and INLD worker Jai Kishan were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on Rathee's SUV on February 25. Rathee was elected from Bahadurgarh twice in 1996 and 2005.

The attack, which took place two months before the Lok Sabha elections, drew sharp criticism from the opposition parties which questioned the law and order condition in the BJP-ruled state.

According to the FIR, based on the statement of surviving driver Rakesh, a white-coloured car was following their vehicle. Rakesh tried to speed away but had to stop as the Barahi railway crossing was shut.

Suddenly, five assailants came out of the car and shouted that they teach them a lesson for their enmity with Satish, Karambir, Ramesh and Naresh and opened fire at them, Rakesh said in his complaint, which is a part of the CBI's FIR, the officials said. PTI ABS ABS BHJ BHJ