CBI takes over probe into Bhiwani teacher's death case; registers FIR

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR in the case of 18-year-old playschool teacher found dead in Haryana's Bhiwani last month, taking over the investigation from the state police, officials said Monday.

The central agency has re-registered the FIR of the state police lodged under sections pertaining to unlawful confinement and murder (added later by the state police on plea of victim's family) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Manisha was found dead in a field in Singhani village of Bhiwani district on August 13.

She had been missing since August 11, after leaving the school to enquire about admission at a nearby nursing college.

Her death caused massive outrage, with people blocking roads in the district and Manisha's family and the opposition parties, including the Congress, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The issue was also raised during the Monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly.

Later, the state government decided to hand over the probe to the CBI which was forwarded to the agency on September 4 by the Centre.

The emergence of a purported suicide note in the death case had added a twist to the investigation.

The police had claimed that the investigations pointed to the teenager dying by suicide by ingesting poison. However, her father rejected the finding and had refused to cremate the body, demanding justice.

"The administration is saying that my daughter committed suicide, but I can say that she can never commit suicide. I want justice," he had said.

The victim's body was sent to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a third autopsy. Earlier, the postmortem examinations had been conducted at the Bhiwani Civil Hospital and the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar had earlier said the purported suicide note was found near victim's body in a bag, which also had her Aadhaar card and other documents. He had said that there was proof of the victim buying insecticide.