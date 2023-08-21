CBI takes over probe into encounter killing of Sengbath Marak in Meghalaya village in 2015

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The CBI has registered two cases related to the killing of Sengbath Marak allegedly by police in an encounter in a village in Meghalaya in March 2015, officials said on Sunday.

The central agency took over the case on the orders of the Meghalaya High Court.

The high court in May this year had ordered an investigation into the encounter case in which police allegedly killed Sengbath on March 4, 2015 in the village of Oragitok where it had reached on getting information about the presence of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) militants in a school.

Marak's father had approached the high court claiming his son was killed in a fake encounter, they said.

The CBI had taken over both the FIRs from the Meghalaya Police -- one registered based on the state police's information and another based on Marak's father complaint that the encounter was fake - they said. The special crime unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi has been tasked to probe the case, they said. PTI ABS SMN SMN