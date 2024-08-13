CBI takes over probe into woman doctor's rape-murder in medical college in Kolkata

New Delhi/Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday took over the investigation in the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college in Kolkata, officials said.

The agency swiftly completed all the formalities within hours of the Calcutta High Court order directing the state police to hand over the case documents to the central probe agency.

A team of CBI officials from Delhi along with forensic scientists and medical experts will visit Kolkata on Wednesday, they said.

Earlier in the day, the High Court had directed the state police to hand over the case diary to the CBI by 10 AM on Wednesday.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

The preliminary autopsy report suggested that she was sexually abused and murdered.

The report stated that the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

The Kolkata Police had arrested a 33-year-old person who joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019.

The police had alleged that he was married at least four times and was a known "womaniser".

The accused, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the incident happened. PTI ABS RT