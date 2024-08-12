CBI takes over probe to find whether Ali Abbas of UP is dead or held captive

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The CBI has taken over the probe to find whether Ali Abbas of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh, who went "missing" last year, is dead or held captive, officials said Monday.

The CBI has taken over the investigation on the directions of Allahabad High Court which had asked the agency to submit its report by August 30, they said.

It was alleged that Abbas along with his friend Saifi had kidnapped a 17-year of girl from her college on April 27, 2023.

Abbas' father moved a petition before UP chief secretary on May 15, 2023 alleging that Abbas and the girl were killed by Dileep Yadav, Akash Yadav and others.

Later, he moved another plea before superintendent of police through registered post claiming that his son and the girl were kidnapped and held at an undisclosed location by the accused.

On August 11 last year, the police recovered the girl and got her statement recorded before the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC.

Based on the statement, the prosecution alleged that Abbas was killed and added relevant sections against the accused persons. The police also claimed to have recovered blood stained clothes belonging to Abbas from one of the accused, Guddu, to buttress their argument that Abbas was killed.

The counsel for Guddu told the high court that Abbas was alive and living with his uncle in Dubai and that the police had slapped murder charges without finding the body.

"It is a case where the main accused Ali Abbas, who is a young boy, is missing since long back and Investigating Officer without recovering dead body of the so called deceased as well as without collecting any reliable evidence has submitted charge sheet under Section 302 IPC solely on the basis of recovery of cloth of main accused Ali Abbas," the court noted.

Terming it a "serious matter", the court handed over the probe to the CBI, the officials said.

The CBI has re-registered the Kaushambi police case related to alleged kidnapping of the minor in which Abbas was the main accused.

According to the procedure, the CBI re-registers the FIR of the state police, which is investigating the case, as its own case. The final report of the agency is submitted before a special court which may or may not agree with the allegations in the FIR. PTI ABS KVK KVK