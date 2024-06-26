CBI team quizzes Hazaribag school principal in NEET 'paper-leak' case

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jun 26 (PTI) A CBI team on Wednesday visited a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and quizzed its principal in connection with the alleged irregularities in medical entrance test NEET, an official said.

The team interrogated the principal of Oasis School Dr Ehsanul Haque, who was the district coordinator of the NEET-UG in Hazaribag, for several hours and took him to Charhi in Hazaribag, sources said. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Hazaribag Sadar, Kumar Shivashish said that they came to know about the investigation from other sources but they have not been officially communicated in this regard.

Sources said that a 12 member CBI team reached Hazaribag on Tuesday evening and an eight-member team visited the school on Wednesday and some of the team members also visited the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the district, as the manager of the bank was reportedly custodian of the question papers.

The bank had reportedly received the question papers sent by a courier service operator in an e-rickshaw, the sources said.

The CBI team members, however, refused to divulge anything to media persons. They said that they would submit the investigation report to the headquarters.

Haque, while talking to media persons on Tuesday, had denied any tempering of question paper in Hazaribag and termed the allegations as baseless.

Earlier, a three-member probe team of the economic offences unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on June 23 visited the school and inquired about the conduct of the test and the mechanism to open digital locks of question paper boxes.

On June 21, the Bihar Police detained six people from Jharkhand's Deoghar district in connection with the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.