CBI team visits Sandeshkhali, clicks photos of Shajahan's house, office

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) A day after getting custody of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday visited his house and office at Sarberia in Sandeshkhali, officials said.

After finding both the premises locked, the team took photographs of the houses from outside and left, they said.

Later, the team visited the Sheikh Shajahan market, where they interacted with villagers. CBI officials operated under the protection of central forces.

Sheikh, along with his followers Shiba Prasad Hajra, Uttam Sardar and others, were accused of sexual abuse and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

After being on the run for 55 days, Sheikh was nabbed on February 29 from a house in Minakhan area, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans.

Sheikh was in two cases lodged at the Nazat police station in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5 during a raid at his house in a ration scam case.

On Wednesday, the CBI got the custody of Sheikh from Bengal CID.

On March 5, the CBI failed to get the custody of Sheikh from the CID, which had said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government had moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, another CBI team visited Bongaon in the same district and took photographs of the house of Shankar Addya, former chairman of the local municipality.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Addya early in January for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the distribution of ration supplies. PTI COR MNB NN