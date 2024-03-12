CBI unearths corruption racket involving officials of Ghaziabad Passport Office

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The CBI has registered a case against five staff members of Regional Passport Office, Ghaziabad for seeking bribes to resolve pending issues of passport applicants, officials said Tuesday.

The agency has booked senior passport assistants and passport assistants Ravi Kishan, Chandrakant, Pawan Sharma and Jandail Singh, and middleman Farhan Gaur of Muzaffarnagar in the case.

The agency conducted searches in multiple cities after registering the FIR.

The CBI had received the information that the middleman used to contact the officials working at Regional Passport Office, Ghaziabad, for sending police verification report, scanning of documents, printing and dispatch of passports, etc. of the applicants whose applications were pending.

In return, Gaur allegedly paid illegal gratification to the accused passport officials using different payment gateways.

"It was further alleged that during June 14, 2022 to July 02, 2023, accused private person obtained bribe to the tune of Rs 1.57 lakh for resolving the issues of passport applicants. The alleged amount, so obtained, was transferred by him through UPI into bank wallets and bank accounts of accused passport officials and their family members, friends, known persons, through various transactions," CBI's spokesperson said. PTI ABS ZMN