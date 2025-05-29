CBI units in Karnataka to send summonses through Speed Post; to replace manual delivery by staff

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Bengaluru unit of the CBI has signed a memorandum of understanding with the postal department to facilitate the dispatch and delivery of summonses and legal notices through Speed Post to ensure secure, trackable and timely communication, a statement said on Thursday.

The initiative intends to replace manual delivery by departmental staff, resulting in substantial savings in travel and daily allowances, thus enabling more efficient use of manpower for core investigation duties, the federal agency said in the statement.

The agency's Banking Security and Fraud Branch and Anti-Corruption Branch at Bengaluru signed the MoU with the Karnataka circle of the Department of Posts on Wednesday, it said.

"As per the MoU, India Post will provide customised envelopes and Proof of Delivery (POD) cards bearing CBI logo and addresses to place notices and summons. These will be collected from CBI branches by India Post that will deliver them to designated recipients and return the signed POD cards to CBI. Full tracking will be available through the India Post website," the statement said.

The arrangement will allow centralised booking through the RT Nagar Head Post Office, Bengaluru, with pickup services on all working days and nationwide support for return mail.

"Delivery timelines will range from one to five days, with provisions for re-delivery and free return of undelivered items.... It enhances transparency, accountability and delivery efficiency, particularly in rural and remote areas and serves as a model of synergy and inter-agency collaboration in public service delivery," the statement said.