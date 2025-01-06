CBI will raid Manish Sisodia's house in next few days, alleges Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Citing "reliable sources", Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that a raid by the CBI is going to be conducted at party leader Manish Sisodia's house in the next few days.

Advertisment

Kejriwal's accusation comes ahead of the elections for Delhi assembly's 70 seats due next month. The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in near future. All the three major political parties -- AAP, BJP and the Congress -- have declared candidates for some constituencies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the Delhi people twice in the first week of the New Year.

No immediate reaction was available from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the claim made by the former Delhi chief minister.

In a post in Hindi on X, the AAP convener further claimed that the BJP is going to lose the assembly polls, and the raid and future arrests would be an outcome the party's desperation.

Advertisment

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP either over the AAP leader's claim.

Kejriwal said he had recently stated that Delhi chief minister Atishi would be arrested and raids would be conducted against some AAP leaders.

The investigative agencies have not found anything against the AAP leaders and will not get anything in future as well, said Kejriwal.

Advertisment

"AAP is a diehard honest party," he asserted.

Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister and excise minister, is one of the accused in the excise policy case registered by the CBI. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2023 in a money laundering case linked to Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22.

He was released in August last year, after spending 17 months in jail. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS